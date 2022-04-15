Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

