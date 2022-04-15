Escalade, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Escalade stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $180.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.34. Escalade has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 3,312 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Escalade by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Escalade by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESCA shares. TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

