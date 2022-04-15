Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.50.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

