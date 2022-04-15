Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Financial Survey

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Rating) and Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ethema Health alerts:

This table compares Ethema Health and Sunlink Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 983.72% -77.97% 238.22% Sunlink Health Systems 13.40% 27.47% 18.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ethema Health and Sunlink Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlink Health Systems has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ethema Health and Sunlink Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 8.77 $3.09 million $0.01 0.08 Sunlink Health Systems $40.69 million 0.23 $6.89 million $0.76 1.80

Sunlink Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health. Ethema Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunlink Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Sunlink Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Sunlink Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunlink Health Systems beats Ethema Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethema Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethema Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates substance abuse treatment center. The company operates through two segments, Rental Operations and In-Patient Services. It also operates Addiction Recovery Institute of America in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as GreeneStone Healthcare Corporation and changed its name to Ethema Health Corporation in April 2017. Ethema Health Corporation is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Sunlink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties. The Pharmacy segment manages a pharmacy business with service lines. The company was founded in June 1959 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethema Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethema Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.