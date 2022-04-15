Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $101.50 on Friday. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $201.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22.
Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.
