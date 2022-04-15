Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $10.30 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $51.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $6.31 on Friday. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

