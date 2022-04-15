Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Underperform

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $76.36 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

