Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EXMGF stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Excelsior Mining has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

