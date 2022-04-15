Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.55 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EXMGF stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Excelsior Mining has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Excelsior Mining (Get Rating)
