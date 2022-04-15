Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

