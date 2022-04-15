Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in March

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.6 days.

Shares of EXCOF stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

EXCOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 target price on shares of Exco Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

