Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 341.2% in March

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 341.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $35.67 on Friday. Experian has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

