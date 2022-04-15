Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in March

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $17.08 on Friday. Fagron has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Fagron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €17.50 ($19.02) to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

