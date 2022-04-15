Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get Fanuc alerts:

FANUY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Fanuc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fanuc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc (Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanuc (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.