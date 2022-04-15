Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

FAST opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

