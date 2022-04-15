Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.