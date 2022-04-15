Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Up 260.4% in March

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 260.4% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on FEMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Femasys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

FEMY stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Femasys has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter worth $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

