Ferguson’s (FERG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from £132.60 ($172.79) to GBX 9,960 ($129.79) in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Ferguson from £128 ($166.80) to £125 ($162.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a £147 ($191.56) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £130 ($169.40) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £125.75 ($163.86).

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG opened at £100.20 ($130.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is £108.05 and its 200-day moving average is £114. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 9,056 ($118.01) and a 1-year high of £136.40 ($177.74). The company has a market cap of £21.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.