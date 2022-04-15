Financial Analysis: Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) versus Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dais and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.00 million 0.42 -$2.79 million N/A N/A Dogness (International) $24.32 million 6.72 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher revenue and earnings than Dais.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dais and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais -65.13% N/A -77.68% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dais and Dogness (International), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dais has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 6.13, suggesting that its stock price is 513% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Dais on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dais Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or wastewater. It also develops PolyCool, a cooling tower system; licenses its nano-structure polymer technology. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

Dogness (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

