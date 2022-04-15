Financial Analysis: Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) versus Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Mannatech alerts:

This table compares Mannatech and Cresco Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $159.76 million 0.40 $9.84 million $4.72 6.99 Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.77 N/A N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 6.16% 39.51% 15.62% Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mannatech and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 303.09%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Mannatech.

Summary

Mannatech beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.