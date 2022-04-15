Financial Survey: Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) versus Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus N/A -8.11% -2.96% Redwire N/A -147.62% -23.68%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Momentus and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Momentus currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.02%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.38%. Given Momentus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentus is more favorable than Redwire.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momentus and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $330,000.00 851.50 $120.65 million N/A N/A Redwire $137.60 million 2.70 -$61.54 million N/A N/A

Momentus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Momentus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Momentus has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momentus beats Redwire on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Redwire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

