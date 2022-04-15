First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$21.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCR.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$19.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.10.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

