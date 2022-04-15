First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FHB opened at $26.99 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Hawaiian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First Hawaiian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter.
FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
