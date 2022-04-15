First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.00.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

