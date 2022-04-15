First Republic Bank (FRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

NYSE:FRC opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.58.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,593,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,987 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

