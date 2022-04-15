First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.58. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

