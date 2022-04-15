First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.53.

Shares of FRC opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.58.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

