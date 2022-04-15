First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 274.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTA stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,221,000 after buying an additional 430,244 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 22.6% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 41.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

