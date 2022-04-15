First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
QQXT stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.
