First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

QQXT stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

