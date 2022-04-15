First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

FWRG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of FWRG opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

