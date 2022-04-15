Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report on Monday, April 4th.

