Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

