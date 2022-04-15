Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $283.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter.

In other Fluidigm news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 109,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $394,462.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 454,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,613. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

