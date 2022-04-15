Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 45.36%.

In other Fluidigm news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $752,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 454,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fluidigm by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Fluidigm by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fluidigm by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

