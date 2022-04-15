Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Forterra has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forterra by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 169,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 28.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 96.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 168,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 82,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

