Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. Forterra has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forterra by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forterra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forterra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.