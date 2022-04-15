Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.61.

Fortinet stock opened at $331.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

