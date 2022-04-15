Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

FRG stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,820,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

