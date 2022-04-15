Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.71.

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($71.74) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($66.30) to €57.00 ($61.96) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($92.28) to €83.40 ($90.65) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.