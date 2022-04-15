Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.56 ($46.26).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €34.09 ($37.05) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($86.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.93.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

