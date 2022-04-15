Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.56 ($46.26).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
FRE opened at €34.09 ($37.05) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($86.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.93.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
