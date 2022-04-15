Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 750 ($9.77) price objective on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.21) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,036.25 ($13.50).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FRES opened at GBX 804 ($10.48) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 721.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 807.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The stock has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

About Fresnillo (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.