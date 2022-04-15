FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will post $28.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.10 million and the highest is $29.40 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $33.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $122.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.90 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $133.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

FSBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.16. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

