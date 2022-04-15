FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Issued By B. Riley

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a report released on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.43) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.88). B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VINC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

VINC opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,941,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

