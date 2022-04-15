FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Issued By B. Riley

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a report released on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.43) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.88). B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69.
VINC opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,941,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
