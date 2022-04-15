FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capgemini in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capgemini’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($250.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

