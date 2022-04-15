FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Secom in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Secom stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.21. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

