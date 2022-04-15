FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Secom in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
About Secom (Get Rating)
SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Secom (SOMLY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.