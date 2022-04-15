FY2022 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Reduced by DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.94.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

NYSE AAP opened at $218.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.59 and its 200 day moving average is $223.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

