FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canada Nickel Company Inc. Boosted by Cormark (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canada Nickel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03).

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

CNC stock opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.08. Canada Nickel has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$285.22 million and a PE ratio of -34.21.

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

