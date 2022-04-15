FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canada Nickel Company Inc. Boosted by Cormark (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canada Nickel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03).
Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Canada Nickel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
