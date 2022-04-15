FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

TSE KNT opened at C$10.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.48. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.16.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

