FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marks and Spencer Group plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

