FY2022 EPS Estimates for Samsonite International S.A. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Samsonite International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SMSEY stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

